iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) to announce $1.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for iQIYI’s earnings. iQIYI posted sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that iQIYI will report full-year sales of $4.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.81 billion to $4.98 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.36 billion to $5.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for iQIYI.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 67.59% and a negative net margin of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion.

Several research analysts recently commented on IQ shares. OTR Global reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.53.

Shares of NASDAQ IQ opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. iQIYI has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $28.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the first quarter worth approximately $14,292,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iQIYI by 29.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 929,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,485,000 after buying an additional 211,256 shares during the period. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the first quarter worth approximately $22,511,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iQIYI by 320.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 99,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iQIYI in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,975,000. 34.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

