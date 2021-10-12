iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 124.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.11% of iRhythm Technologies worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,911,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 23.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 20.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,139,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,283,000 after acquiring an additional 190,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 31.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 41,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 9,982 shares in the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IRTC opened at $65.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.68. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $286.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.60.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.38. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.95 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IRTC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.92.

iRhythm Technologies Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

