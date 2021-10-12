Irish Residential Properties REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:RSHPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Irish Residential Properties REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:RSHPF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the September 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:RSHPF remained flat at $$1.88 on Tuesday. Irish Residential Properties REIT has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1.91.

Get Irish Residential Properties REIT alerts:

Irish Residential Properties REIT Company Profile

Irish Residential Properties REIT Plc (ÂIÂRESÂ registration # 529737) is an Irish REIT focused on consolidating the fragmented Irish rental market by targeting quality multi-unit residential real estate in Dublin and other major centres. IÂRES is externally managed by certain subsidiaries of CAPREIT (TSX:CAR.UN).

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Irish Residential Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Irish Residential Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.