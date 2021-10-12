Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,892 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 75,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1,265.8% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 15,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 13,937 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth $4,232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM opened at $42.71 on Tuesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $49.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.31.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $89,652.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,860 shares in the company, valued at $89,652. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,850,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,413 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

