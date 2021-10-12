IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.15

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.15 and traded as high as $4.57. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $4.44, with a volume of 55,251 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRS. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,119,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,864,000 after acquiring an additional 257,432 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 885,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,649,000 after purchasing an additional 256,104 shares during the period. Sagil Capital LLP bought a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $655,000. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 167,000 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Operations Center in Argentina and Operations Center in Israel segments. The Operations Center in Argentina segment operates in the following segments: shopping malls, offices and others, sales and developments, hotels, international, and financial operations, corporate and others.

