Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) vs. Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Head-To-Head Analysis

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) and Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Isabella Bank alerts:

This table compares Isabella Bank and Union Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Isabella Bank $78.60 million 2.68 $10.89 million $1.34 19.78 Union Bankshares $52.75 million 2.73 $12.81 million N/A N/A

Union Bankshares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Isabella Bank.

Dividends

Isabella Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Union Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Isabella Bank pays out 80.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Union Bankshares has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Union Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Isabella Bank and Union Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Isabella Bank 17.72% 6.23% 0.68% Union Bankshares 25.41% 17.17% 1.29%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.3% of Union Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Union Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Isabella Bank and Union Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Isabella Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Union Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Union Bankshares beats Isabella Bank on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Isabella Bank Company Profile

Isabella Bank Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Isabella Bank. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, cash management services, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay services, and automated teller machines. The firm also provides full services investment management, trust, and estate services. The company was founded in September 1988 and is headquartered in Mount Pleasant, MI.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares, Inc. operates as a one-bank holding company for Union Bank, which engages in the provision of retail, commercial, municipal banking, and asset management & trust services. It offers residential real estate loans, construction real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and municipal loans. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Morrisville, VT.

Receive News & Ratings for Isabella Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isabella Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.