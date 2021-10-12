iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stock Holdings Increased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 45,954 shares during the period. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Toroso Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Toroso Investments LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $22,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 211,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,584,000 after acquiring an additional 75,323 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,146.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 37,446 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16,809.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,019,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,467 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $291,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,533,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,097,949,000 after buying an additional 232,579 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,089,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,063,933. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.19 and a fifty-two week high of $163.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

