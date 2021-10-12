iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB) Stock Price Down 0.2%

iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $100.92 and last traded at $100.92. Approximately 88 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.09.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.94.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $15,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $15,414,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $15,414,000.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.