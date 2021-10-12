iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF (TSE:XDV) Stock Price Up 0.3%

iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF (TSE:XDV) rose 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$29.73 and last traded at C$29.70. Approximately 30,294 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 49,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.60.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.40.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.