iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,482,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $162,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $357,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 128,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 366,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,172,000 after acquiring an additional 40,090 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $639,000.

ICF opened at $65.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.47. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

