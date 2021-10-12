iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Position Raised by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,956 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 5.4% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. PAX Financial Group LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $21,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 73.1% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 46,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 19,771 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,562,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 55,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 9,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.91. 1,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,721,960. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.38. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $52.48 and a 52-week high of $54.71.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.083 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%.

