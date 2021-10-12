iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s 4th Largest Position

Parisi Gray Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 4.3% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $11,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.19. The stock had a trading volume of 76,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,445,373. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.16. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.20 and a one year high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

