iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Acquired by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $10,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,762,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 9,464 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 641,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,425,000 after buying an additional 53,714 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 163.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,085,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,213,000 after buying an additional 673,798 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:VLUE traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $102.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 799,760 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.52. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40.

