iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,500 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $5,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 168.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.80 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.78.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.