iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 2,634.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 603,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 581,481 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.78% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $20,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,500,000. ONE Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,030,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,593,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,582,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of COMT opened at $37.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.49. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $37.60.

