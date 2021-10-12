iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISVL) Stock Price Up 0.3%

iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISVL) shares rose 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.03 and last traded at $36.03. Approximately 1,688 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 5,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.92.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.57.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISVL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 96,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 24.06% of iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

