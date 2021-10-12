iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 399.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,112,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 889,642 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 13.56% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $72,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 400.0% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

JKE stock opened at $65.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.30. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $158.00 and a 12 month high of $313.08.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

