iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Short Interest Up 880.0% in September

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, an increase of 880.0% from the September 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 1,572.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,713,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,186 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 17,089.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 593,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,191,000 after buying an additional 589,914 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 973.7% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 51,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after buying an additional 46,925 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,007,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 62.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 37,702 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEUS traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $68.57. 18 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,699. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.87. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.70 and a one year high of $75.11.

