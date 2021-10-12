iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Acquired by Kore Private Wealth LLC

Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,390 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $4,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 53.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 10,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 57,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $67.92. 245,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,430,421. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.84. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.90 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

