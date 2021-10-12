iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 10,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 57,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period.

EWJ opened at $68.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.84. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $57.90 and a 12 month high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

