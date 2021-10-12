iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 39,990 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 661,879 shares.The stock last traded at $244.70 and had previously closed at $244.71.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $249.59 and its 200-day moving average is $241.72.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,814,000 after acquiring an additional 478,845 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,707,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,786,000 after acquiring an additional 272,454 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,782,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,722,000 after buying an additional 938,813 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,116,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,409,000 after buying an additional 629,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,086,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

