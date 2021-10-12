iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Bought by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,230,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,294 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.99% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $297,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 512,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,761,000 after purchasing an additional 45,100 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 34,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,717,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.09. The company had a trading volume of 54,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,879. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $180.78 and a twelve month high of $255.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $249.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.72.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

