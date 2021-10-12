iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $15,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,507,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 11,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 45.6% during the first quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 252,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,294,000 after buying an additional 79,017 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $276.24 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.63 and a 52 week high of $293.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.63.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

