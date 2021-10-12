iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Acquired by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $167,096,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 525.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 836,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,186,000 after purchasing an additional 703,042 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,574,000 after acquiring an additional 308,898 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 695,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,318,000 after acquiring an additional 140,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,140,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,653,000 after acquiring an additional 132,723 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,429. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.77. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $80.71 and a 12 month high of $124.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $1.032 dividend. This represents a $4.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

