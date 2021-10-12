iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 27,182 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 229,841 shares.The stock last traded at $199.61 and had previously closed at $200.17.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.07.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

