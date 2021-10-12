iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Parisi Gray Wealth Management

Parisi Gray Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 3.5% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $9,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $268.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,508. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.93 and a fifty-two week high of $277.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $269.94 and a 200-day moving average of $269.10.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

