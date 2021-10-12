iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 277,955 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 4,351,780 shares.The stock last traded at $436.37 and had previously closed at $436.34.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $445.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $430.35.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IVV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,660,000 after buying an additional 23,882,446 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,610.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,244,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,738,000 after buying an additional 3,124,559 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 224.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,412,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,172,000 after buying an additional 3,054,250 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 231.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,625,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,511,000 after buying an additional 2,531,786 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4,954.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,011,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,255 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.