iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,129,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,207 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 6.9% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $485,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $83,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $436.29. 349,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,351,780. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $323.72 and a 12-month high of $456.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $445.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $430.35.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.