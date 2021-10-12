iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Parisi Gray Wealth Management

Parisi Gray Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,231 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.1% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,359,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $472,000. 3D L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 97,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $435.98. The stock had a trading volume of 429,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,351,780. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $323.72 and a fifty-two week high of $456.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $445.08 and a 200-day moving average of $430.35.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

