iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,391,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,663 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.68% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust worth $22,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSG. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $30,345,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 15,852.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,519,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,918 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 1,365.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,119,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,954 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $9,779,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 536.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 611,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after acquiring an additional 515,537 shares during the period. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GSG opened at $17.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.65. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $17.73.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

