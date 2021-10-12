iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 306,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,615 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.38% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $32,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11,198.8% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,395,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,155 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,894,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,683,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,690,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,093,000 after purchasing an additional 262,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 920,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,538,000 after purchasing an additional 161,062 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $105.10 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $68.74 and a 52 week high of $111.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.81.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

