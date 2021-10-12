iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 905,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 179,360 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Toroso Investments LLC owned 0.15% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $102,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 62,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 3,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.31. 160,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,170,666. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $71.10 and a one year high of $116.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.59 and a 200-day moving average of $110.80.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.