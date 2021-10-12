iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Raised by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 157,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,787,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 49,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,567,000 after buying an additional 13,121 shares in the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.9% in the second quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 82,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $338,000.

Shares of IJR traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.31. 160,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,170,666. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.80. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $71.10 and a twelve month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

