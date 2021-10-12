iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Holdings Lifted by Summitry LLC

Summitry LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 518,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,896 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Summitry LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Summitry LLC owned about 0.21% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $66,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TIP. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 79,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 325,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,667,000 after acquiring an additional 14,779 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.03. The company had a trading volume of 63,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,558. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.90. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $123.51 and a 52 week high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

