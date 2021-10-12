iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Position Increased by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 796,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,925 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 5.4% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $21,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,133,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,152,000 after purchasing an additional 30,095 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 587,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,622,000 after purchasing an additional 105,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 42.5% in the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 102,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 30,614 shares during the period.

Shares of GOVT stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,129,202 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.57.

