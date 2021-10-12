iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 288,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,827 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.56% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $29,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 412.5% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 136.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 613.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $86,000.

Shares of IYR opened at $103.61 on Tuesday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $76.33 and a 12 month high of $111.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.58.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

