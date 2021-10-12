IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO) Stock Price Up 15.9%

IsoEnergy Ltd. (CVE:ISO) shares rose 15.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$5.08 and last traded at C$4.95. Approximately 254,589 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 178,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.27.

The stock has a market cap of C$506.14 million and a P/E ratio of -30.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.13, a current ratio of 105.29 and a quick ratio of 104.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.03.

About IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO)

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, evaluation, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, and Radio properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

