ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Short Interest Update

ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.0% from the September 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ISSDY stock remained flat at $$9.85 during trading hours on Tuesday. ISS A/S has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.92.

Get ISS A/S alerts:

ISSDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of ISS A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ISS A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ISS A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Danske upgraded shares of ISS A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ISS A/S in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ISS A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ISS A/S is engaged in the provision of facility services. The firm operates through the following segments Continental Europe, Northern Europe, Asia & Pacific, Americas, and Other Countries. The Continental Europe comprises the previous Western and Eastern Europe regions excluding the UK and Ireland.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for ISS A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISS A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.