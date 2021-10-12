Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.52

Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.52 and last traded at $3.63, with a volume of 511497 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Italk in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.70 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Italk in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Italk in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Italk in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Italk in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Italk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.34.

Get Italk alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.12.

Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($1.10). The business had revenue of $30.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.65 million. As a group, analysts predict that Italk Inc will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp bought 142,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $755,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALK. Norwest Venture Partners Xiii LP purchased a new stake in Italk in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,182,000. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in Italk during the 2nd quarter worth $72,223,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Italk during the 2nd quarter worth $29,813,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Italk during the 2nd quarter worth $30,636,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Italk during the 2nd quarter worth $14,204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.53% of the company’s stock.

Italk Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TALK)

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Italk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Italk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.