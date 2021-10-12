Italo Price Tops $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (XTA)

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded 97.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 12th. In the last seven days, Italo has traded up 124.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Italo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Italo has a market cap of $20,213.36 and approximately $3,390.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Italo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00059265 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.40 or 0.00120980 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00074548 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,495.82 or 0.99921428 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,470.43 or 0.06137990 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Italo Profile

Italo’s total supply is 27,891,126 coins and its circulating supply is 17,891,126 coins. Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Italo’s official website is italo.network . The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Italo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Italo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Italo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Italo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Italo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.