Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) Short Interest Update

Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 92.4% from the September 15th total of 145,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 160,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ITMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered Itamar Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink cut Itamar Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.85 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. HC Wainwright cut Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Itamar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Itamar Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.98.

ITMR traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $30.36. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,432. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.80 and a 200-day moving average of $22.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.10 million, a PE ratio of -28.57 and a beta of 0.77. Itamar Medical has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $30.48.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that Itamar Medical will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in Itamar Medical by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,193,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,592,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Itamar Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,981,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Itamar Medical by 686.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after buying an additional 332,900 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Itamar Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,455,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in Itamar Medical by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 918,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,008,000 after buying an additional 207,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.52% of the company’s stock.

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, selling, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices based on peripheral arterial tone signals. It develops and markets two products, namely, WatchPAT and EndoPAT. The WatchPAT diagnoses sleep apnea, which has been proven to be a substantial risk factor in cardiac disease.

