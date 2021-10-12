Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.33

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.33 and last traded at $3.39, with a volume of 5090 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.07.

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a positive return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $386.74 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.4316 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Itaú Corpbanca by 6.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Itaú Corpbanca by 8.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 10,420 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Itaú Corpbanca by 12.9% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 84,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 9,574 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Itaú Corpbanca by 1,836.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 48,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 45,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Itaú Corpbanca in the first quarter valued at $204,000. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile (NYSE:ITCB)

Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

