iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Major Shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm Sells 1,149 Shares

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $31,023.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 48,812 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total value of $1,329,638.88.

On Monday, October 4th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 20,711 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $560,439.66.

On Thursday, September 30th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 2,292 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $61,884.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 11,625 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $314,921.25.

On Friday, September 24th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 4,913 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $136,630.53.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 14,294 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $393,656.76.

NASDAQ ITOS traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,097. The company has a market cap of $939.05 million, a PE ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.38. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.61.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.34). On average, research analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 97.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $381,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 41.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 44.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,533,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,409,000 after purchasing an additional 468,576 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ITOS. Zacks Investment Research raised iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

