Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) is Mirova’s 10th Largest Position

Mirova decreased its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 195,736 shares during the quarter. Itron accounts for about 1.7% of Mirova’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mirova owned about 0.31% of Itron worth $14,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITRI. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 185.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Itron in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Itron by 33.1% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Itron in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Itron by 19.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 930 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $202,710.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 10,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total transaction of $809,513.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,860.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,740 shares of company stock worth $1,084,097 over the last three months. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ITRI traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.24, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.41. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.50 and a twelve month high of $122.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $489.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.53 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Itron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.64.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

