Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IVN. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a report on Thursday, September 30th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a C$9.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.19.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

Shares of IVN stock traded up C$0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$9.15. 1,024,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,063,436. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.80. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1-year low of C$4.58 and a 1-year high of C$10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.07, a current ratio of 31.28 and a quick ratio of 28.56. The firm has a market cap of C$11.06 billion and a PE ratio of -92.20.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.