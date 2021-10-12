Ixcoin (IXC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $239.00

Ixcoin (CURRENCY:IXC) traded up 46.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 12th. Ixcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.04 million and $239.00 worth of Ixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ixcoin has traded 63.1% higher against the dollar. One Ixcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 32.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ixcoin

IXC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ixcoin’s total supply is 21,216,030 coins. The Reddit community for Ixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/ixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Ixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ixcoin is www.ixcoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Ixcoin (IXC) is a fork of Bitcoin with twice the inflation rate of 96 Ixcoins per block and the same 21 million total limit. Ixcoin is intended to closely mirror code updates to Bitcoin to allow for easy interoperability with Bitcoin-related third party services and APIs. IXCoin can be merge mined with bitcoin. “

Ixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

