IXICO (LON:IXI) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $77.08

IXICO plc (LON:IXI) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 77.08 ($1.01) and traded as low as GBX 75 ($0.98). IXICO shares last traded at GBX 75.10 ($0.98), with a volume of 26,682 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IXICO in a report on Friday, August 6th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 77.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 79.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £37.32 million and a P/E ratio of 27.81.

IXICO plc provides data analytics services to the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It provides collection, analysis, management, and reporting services on data generated in the course of a clinical study. The company's technologies include Assessa, a secure online digital platform that provides clinical decision support for patient selection and post-marketing surveillance; and TrialTracker, a platform that delivers imaging services designed to manage the complex imaging workflow from image upload, QC, and reading/analysis to reporting and data transfer.

