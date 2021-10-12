Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Michael J. Loparco Sells 1,000 Shares

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

JBL stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.00. The company had a trading volume of 669,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,284. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $31.41 and a one year high of $64.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.31.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

Jabil declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, raised their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.22.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Jabil during the second quarter worth about $48,153,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Jabil by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,206,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,230,000 after purchasing an additional 695,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Jabil by 480.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 800,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,742,000 after purchasing an additional 662,376 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,707,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter worth about $17,208,000. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.