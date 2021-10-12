Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 84.0% from the September 15th total of 53,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter worth about $5,533,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter worth about $2,420,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter worth about $3,017,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter worth about $726,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter worth about $5,321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Jack Creek Investment stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.75. 32,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,589. Jack Creek Investment has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.70.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

