Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Holdings Decreased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,440,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,601 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 2.56% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $72,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $97,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $131,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 215.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Shares of VNLA opened at $50.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.17. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.07 and a 52-week high of $50.52.

